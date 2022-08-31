Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,039 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.42% of Ingredion worth $24,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INGR opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.93.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

