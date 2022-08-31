Innovation Blockchain Payment Tops One Day Trading Volume of $504,372.00 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $534,423.20 and $504,372.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Innovation Blockchain Payment alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,201.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00133847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00033290 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021781 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innovation Blockchain Payment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innovation Blockchain Payment and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.