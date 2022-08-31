Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 328,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INZY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Inozyme Pharma Trading Down 0.7 %

Inozyme Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 1,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,788. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 69,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.