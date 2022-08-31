Insider Buying: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Booking Stock Down 0.2 %

BKNG traded down $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,875.81. 385,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,893.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,092.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.