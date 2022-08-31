Insider Buying: Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider Bruce Akhurst acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$257,500.00 ($180,069.93).
Bruce Akhurst also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Bruce Akhurst purchased 250,000 shares of Tabcorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.07 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,250.00 ($186,188.81).
Tabcorp Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.34.
Tabcorp Cuts Dividend
Tabcorp Company Profile
Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.
Recommended Stories
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.