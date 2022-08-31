Insider Buying: Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider Bruce Akhurst acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$257,500.00 ($180,069.93).

Bruce Akhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Bruce Akhurst purchased 250,000 shares of Tabcorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.07 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,250.00 ($186,188.81).

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.34.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 6.44%. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

