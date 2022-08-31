Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) EVP David Aichele sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $16,761.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,956.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, David Aichele sold 1,480 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $6,837.60.

On Monday, July 18th, David Aichele sold 2,313 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $8,511.84.

Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1,047.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

