Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) EVP David Aichele sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $16,761.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,956.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, David Aichele sold 1,480 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $6,837.60.
- On Monday, July 18th, David Aichele sold 2,313 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $8,511.84.
Akoustis Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %
Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Akoustis Technologies Company Profile
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.