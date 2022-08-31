Insider Selling: Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Sells 14,003 Shares of Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $308,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of RNA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.10. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. On average, analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNA shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.