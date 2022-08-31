Insider Selling: Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Sells 14,003 Shares of Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $308,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of RNA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.10. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $29.25.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. On average, analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNA shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
