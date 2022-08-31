Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 3,192 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $82,385.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 354,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,690.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30.

Shares of BE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. 1,826,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 75,613 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

