Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells 24,215 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 24,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $145,532.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,855,827 shares in the company, valued at $29,183,520.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 42,670 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $256,446.70.

NASDAQ CMPO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. 104,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,642. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

CMPO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 900,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

