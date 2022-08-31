Insider Selling: Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) President Sells 4,597 Shares of Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) President Joey B. Hogan sold 4,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $130,508.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,164.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance
Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. 107,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,813. The company has a market cap of $406.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.
Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on CVLG shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.17% of the company’s stock.
About Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
Further Reading
