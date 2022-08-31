Insider Selling: Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) President Sells 4,597 Shares of Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) President Joey B. Hogan sold 4,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $130,508.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,164.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. 107,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,813. The company has a market cap of $406.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVLG shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

