Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,925,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00.

Shares of BROS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -110.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at about $4,662,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

