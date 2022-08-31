Insider Selling: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder William Monroe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $71,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, William Monroe sold 77,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $270,475.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, William Monroe sold 55,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $198,550.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $79,200.00.

Shares of ICD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 20,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $7.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth about $2,342,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter worth about $409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

