Insider Selling: Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Sells 1,665 Shares of Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Rating) Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,607.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCVL traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. 353,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,996. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $656.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCVL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

