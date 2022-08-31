Insider Selling: Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Sells 1,665 Shares of Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,607.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCVL traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. 353,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,996. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $656.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCVL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

