Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Down 15.7% in August

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Inspirato Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of ISPO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 125,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,335. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Insider Transactions at Inspirato

In related news, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 15,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $62,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inspirato news, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 73,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $255,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,666.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 15,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $62,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter.

ISPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inspirato from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Inspirato from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

