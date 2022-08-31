INT (INT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.56 Million

INT (INT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. INT has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $160,881.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, INT has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,226.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00159297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033007 BTC.

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. INT’s official website is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

