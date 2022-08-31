Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $374.00 million-$382.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.79 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.12-$3.20 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 1.3 %

IART stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. 4,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $76.70.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.43.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $586,404. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1,100.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,979 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.