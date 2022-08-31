Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 261,517 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 772.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $110.13 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,930. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.15. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

