Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 723 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
