Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $26.06 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 8,646.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,760 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $26,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PPLT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.83. 149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,464. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $109.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.27.

