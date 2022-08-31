Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,999 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $21,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.06. 13,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

