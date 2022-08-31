Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,305 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.2% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $72,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,826,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,637 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

