Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 71,180 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,180 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $47,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,660 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.