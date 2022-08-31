Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,363. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Company Profile

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

