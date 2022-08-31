Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,363. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.60.
Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intelligent Medicine Acquisition (IQMDW)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.