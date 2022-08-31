Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Update

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 7,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.85. 2,984,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,011. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.95. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,047.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 39,918 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,915,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,248,000 after purchasing an additional 245,041 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 239.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.