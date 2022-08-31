International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,929 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.17. 77,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,182. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.08 and its 200 day moving average is $132.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

