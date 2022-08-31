International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,472. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 55I LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

