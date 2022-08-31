Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $25.02. 17,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 27,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

