Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ:IVCB remained flat at $10.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVCB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 850,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $250,000.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

