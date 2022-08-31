Invst LLC Acquires 1,754 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Invst LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.6% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 93,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,841,000 after buying an additional 31,920 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,307,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,993,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $351.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,712. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.90. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

