Invst LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $158.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.87.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

