Invst LLC Has $645,000 Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. State Street Corp grew its position in Murphy USA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,730,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,514,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 355,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,103,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.34. 1,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,567. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.24 and a fifty-two week high of $303.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.04.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

