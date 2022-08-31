Invst LLC Has $831,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 38,626 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.78. 2,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

