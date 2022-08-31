Invst LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 67,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,528,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 1.7% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $162.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.51. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $138.60 and a 52-week high of $169.51.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

