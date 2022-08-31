Invst LLC Sells 329 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Invst LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.25. 46,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.40. The stock has a market cap of $239.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

