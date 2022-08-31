Invst LLC Takes $926,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.69. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

