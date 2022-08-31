ION Reaches Market Cap of $161,236.62 (ION)

ION (ION) traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. ION has a total market cap of $161,236.62 and approximately $81.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00096639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021918 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00265486 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000297 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002622 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,788,519 coins and its circulating supply is 13,888,519 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy. The official website for ION is ionomy.com.

ION Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

