iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,014,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,666. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $176.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.71.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

