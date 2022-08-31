iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 388,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

IMTB opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

