iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 293,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.19. 18,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,764. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average is $68.22.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,175,000 after buying an additional 538,253 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,342.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,276,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,367,000 after buying an additional 3,979,733 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,040,000 after purchasing an additional 349,844 shares during the last quarter.

