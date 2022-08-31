iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 293,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of ESGD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.19. 18,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,764. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average is $68.22.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.