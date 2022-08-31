iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXN. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,025.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. 2,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,041. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $65.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

