iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Up 10.7% in August

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 613,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,386,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 28.53% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTK traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. 20,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,699. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

