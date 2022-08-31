iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 385,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 903.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. 1,414,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,640,820. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.