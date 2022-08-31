iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 364.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $308,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

IWF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,116. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

