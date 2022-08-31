iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.55

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 305729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

