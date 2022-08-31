Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Update

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 621,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Isoray Stock Performance

ISR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 97,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,906. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Isoray

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Isoray by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,914,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Isoray by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 775,354 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Isoray by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Isoray by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Further Reading

