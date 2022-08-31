ITAM Games Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26,285.00 (ITAM)

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. ITAM Games has a market cap of $14.66 million and approximately $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITAM Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ITAM Games has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ITAM Games

ITAM Games (ITAM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 52,298,004 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games/en. The official message board for ITAM Games is medium.com/itam. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ITAM Games

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.Telegram | Weibo | Reddit | MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITAM Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ITAM Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

