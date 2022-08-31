Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

Ituran Location and Control stock remained flat at $25.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,896. The company has a market capitalization of $608.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

