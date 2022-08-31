Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRNGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

Ituran Location and Control stock remained flat at $25.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,896. The company has a market capitalization of $608.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.