Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.
Ituran Location and Control Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of ITRN stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $608.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.19. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $29.85.
Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.15%.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ituran Location and Control (ITRN)
