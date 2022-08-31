Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $608.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.19. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 10.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

