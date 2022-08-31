Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,423 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.15% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $21,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $194.27 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

