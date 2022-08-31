Jackpot (777) Price Tops $0.0183

Jackpot (777) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Jackpot has a market cap of $4.74 million and $33,958.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jackpot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jackpot has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00459542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015604 BTC.

Jackpot Coin Profile

Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,798,361 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin.

Buying and Selling Jackpot

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jackpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jackpot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jackpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

